Dr. Steven Kaplan, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.2 (26)
Map Pin Small Glendora, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Steven Kaplan, DPM

Dr. Steven Kaplan, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Glendora, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine.

Dr. Kaplan works at Steven F Kaplan DPM in Glendora, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kaplan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Steven F Kaplan DPM
    504 W Baseline Rd Ste E, Glendora, CA 91740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 963-0302

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 24, 2017
    Had severe pain on right foot was limping for close to 2 months he gave me a cortisone shot on the very first visit suggested I order orthotics excellent personality.
    Alma in West Covina, CA — Mar 24, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Steven Kaplan, DPM
    About Dr. Steven Kaplan, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366428310
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Kaplan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaplan works at Steven F Kaplan DPM in Glendora, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kaplan’s profile.

    Dr. Kaplan has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaplan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

