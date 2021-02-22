See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Novi, MI
Dr. Steven Karageanes, DO

Sports Medicine
4.8 (45)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Steven Karageanes, DO

Dr. Steven Karageanes, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.

Dr. Karageanes works at Restorative Physical Medicine in Novi, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Karageanes' Office Locations

    Restorative Physical Medicine
    42350 Grand River Ave, Novi, MI 48375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 697-2942
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

  • Henry Ford Hospital
  • Trinity Health Livonia Hospital

Arthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Arthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexopathy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Radial Nerve Entrapment Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Total Health Care, USA
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 22, 2021
    awsum has kept me walking when 3 other doctors couldnt thanks to all the staff for being so down to eRTH AND LISTNING TO MY NEEDS KEEP UP THE AWSUM WORK GUYS
    jackie bowers — Feb 22, 2021
    About Dr. Steven Karageanes, DO

    • Sports Medicine
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1447293360
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic-Lutheran Hospital
    • Midwestern University
    • Mount Clemens General Hospital
    • Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Med
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    • Sports Medicine
