Dr. Steven Levin, MD

Vascular Surgery
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Eau Claire, WI
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Levin, MD

Dr. Steven Levin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Eau Claire, WI. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Levin works at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI with other offices in Chippewa Falls, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Levin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital
    900 W Clairemont Ave Fl 4, Eau Claire, WI 54701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 717-6600
  2. 2
    HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital
    2661 County Highway I Fl 5, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 717-6600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital
  • HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 20, 2019
    He’s very talent in what he does he figures out a plan of his own mind it actually works Great ! He won’t leave u cos his minutes is up he stay till u understand the outlook u be going thro he has answers and the time for his patients an caring for us ! Spouse went thro a lot yet Dr Levin was always there he pop in when days off to make sure he was ok! Wish he never left Michigan ?? It’s hard to find awesome dr like him come back Dr Levi miss you and ur caring we agree with patient AW IN sterling mi he said it like I like to say in words an Appreciation to u Dr Levin hate to share u since u number #1 in our book and life but others know u now be busy but hard to let an Good dr to go !G.J.R Long LakeMi
    G.J.R. in Long Lake , MI — Jun 20, 2019
    About Dr. Steven Levin, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720064207
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Umass Memorial Medical Center Inc
    Residency
    • Umdnj-University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Hahnemann University
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Levin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levin has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

