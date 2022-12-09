Overview

Dr. Steven Lugo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Lugo works at HonorHealth Heart Group in Scottsdale, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.