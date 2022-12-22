Dr. Steven Machlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Machlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Machlin, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Machlin, MD
Dr. Steven Machlin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital.
Dr. Machlin works at
Dr. Machlin's Office Locations
-
1
Steven Machlin MD LLC6820 Porto Fino Cir Ste 1, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 225-1364
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- TPA
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Machlin?
I haven’t seen Dr. Machlin for about 30 years. I always felt comfortable. He never pressured me to do anything that I didn’t want to do. He was great at sorting things out to get me in the right direction. I couldn’t think of anybody else I would want to see but Dr. Machlin.
About Dr. Steven Machlin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1063504371
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Francis Scott Key Mc
- Washington University St Louis
- I
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Machlin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Machlin accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Machlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Machlin works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Machlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Machlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Machlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Machlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.