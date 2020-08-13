Dr. Steven Morganstern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morganstern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Morganstern, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Morganstern, MD
Dr. Steven Morganstern, MD is an Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med.
Dr. Morganstern works at
Dr. Morganstern's Office Locations
1
Morganstern Urology Clinic3193 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 323, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (404) 352-8220
2
Steven L. Morganstern Urology Clinic3280 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 217, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (404) 352-8220
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Morganstern is excellent. He is a renowned expert on Peyronie's disease treatment, and while it takes a long time to make visible progress in treating this condition, I am extremely pleased with Dr. Morganstern and the results of my treatments. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Steven Morganstern, MD
- Urology
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med
- Urology
Dr. Morganstern has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morganstern has seen patients for Peyronie's Disease and Balanoposthitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morganstern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Morganstern. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morganstern.
