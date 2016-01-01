Dr. Steven Parmett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parmett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Parmett, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Parmett, MD
Dr. Steven Parmett, MD is a Nuclear Radiology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Nuclear Radiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Parmett works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Parmett's Office Locations
-
1
NBIMC - Radiology201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 520-7627
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parmett?
About Dr. Steven Parmett, MD
- Nuclear Radiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1093708919
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- U Mass Med Ctr
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Diagnostic Radiology, Nuclear Medicine and Nuclear Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parmett accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Parmett using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Parmett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parmett works at
Dr. Parmett has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parmett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parmett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parmett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.