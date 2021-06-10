Dr. Steven Passman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Passman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Passman, MD
Dr. Steven Passman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newton, KS. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.
Core Rehab. LLC700 Medical Center Dr, Newton, KS 67114 Directions (316) 282-8100
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I am sorry Dr Passman has retired! Being a golfer I had a body exam every year. Skin cancer once in 20 years. Loved to visit about his horses. Staff was always friendly toward me. Enjoy your retirement Dr Passman! David the 80 year old retired pharmacist! Shot my age yesterday!
- Pediatrics
- 50 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Dermatology and Pediatrics
Dr. Passman speaks German and Spanish.
