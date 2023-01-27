Dr. Steven Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Phillips, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Phillips, MD
Dr. Steven Phillips, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilton, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Phillips' Office Locations
Steven Phillips, MD PC944 DANBURY RD, Wilton, CT 06897 Directions (203) 544-0005
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
after suffering with severe symptoms and being mis diagnosed for 10+years i fortunately found Dr Phillips. Both my husband and i were infected with what now appears to be multiple vector borne illnesses years ago. my husband was absolutely mis diagnosed and was treated by two major NYC hospitals for symptoms rather than cause … and ultimately succumbed to the disease. i sincerely believe that if we had found Dr Phillips during my husbands illness he would be alive today. i have never met a smarter, more compassionate, knowledgeable and yet humble MD. God bless him and his fabulous staff May he continue his work to help those who have these complex conditions. Most thankful for The BEST MD I could ever imagine.
About Dr. Steven Phillips, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO
- Internal Medicine
