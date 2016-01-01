See All General Dentists in Lenexa, KS
Dr. Steven Pierce, DDS

Dentistry
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Steven Pierce, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lenexa, KS. 

Dr. Pierce works at Active Care Chiropractic in Lenexa, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Active Care Chiropractic
    8615 Rosehill Rd, Lenexa, KS 66215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 213-0038
    About Dr. Steven Pierce, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033152962
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Pierce, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pierce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pierce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pierce works at Active Care Chiropractic in Lenexa, KS. View the full address on Dr. Pierce’s profile.

    Dr. Pierce has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pierce.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pierce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pierce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

