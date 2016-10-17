Dr. Steven Portman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Portman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Portman, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Portman, MD
Dr. Steven Portman, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Portman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Portman's Office Locations
-
1
Neurology of Children and Adults6151 Lake Osprey Dr Fl 3, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34240 Directions (941) 355-0077
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Freedom Health
- Medicaid
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Portman?
Both my son & I go to Dr. Portman for ADD/ADHD. He takes the time to listen to what's going on and then treats ACCORDINGLY. I found Dr. Portman on accident while trying to find a Dr. that accepts my insurance, truly a blessing. My son is doing amazing in school and will soon bring home his first Honor Roll report card & as for me I feel like a brand new person! We could not be happier. I highly recommend Dr. Portman if you are in need of a Dr. within his area of expertise.
About Dr. Steven Portman, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1427141993
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- University of Chicago
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Boston Med Ctr Boston University
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatric Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Portman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Portman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Portman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Portman works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Portman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Portman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Portman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Portman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.