Overview of Dr. Steven Rapp, MD

Dr. Steven Rapp, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Waterford, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Rapp works at Michigan Spine Institute in Waterford, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.