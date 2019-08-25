Dr. Steven Ratcliffe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ratcliffe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Ratcliffe, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Ratcliffe, MD
Dr. Steven Ratcliffe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Dr. Ratcliffe works at
Dr. Ratcliffe's Office Locations
-
1
Proliance Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine1231 116th Ave NE Ste 750, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 454-5344Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ratcliffe?
Probably the best surgeon in Seattle. Knee replaced about a year ago 100% recovery. Very up front that pain would be worse then my past hip replacements. It was and don't get off the pain pills it's mort important to restore range of motion to prevent scar tissue from forming. you can talk with him and get realistic answers. My scar is almost invisible he still stiches not staples more important for ladies. Likely did the same good work inside the knee from the outcome. Have sent friends to him a bit of advice loose weight if needed he has a limit of maybe 10 or 20% over weight to help with recovery. I only hope if I need the other knee done he will still be there.
About Dr. Steven Ratcliffe, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1932168705
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University / Bloomington
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ratcliffe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ratcliffe accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ratcliffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ratcliffe works at
Dr. Ratcliffe has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ratcliffe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Ratcliffe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ratcliffe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ratcliffe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ratcliffe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.