Dr. Steven Shamash, DO

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.2 (27)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Shamash, DO

Dr. Steven Shamash, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.

Dr. Shamash works at Garden State Orthopaedic Associates in Fair Lawn, NJ with other offices in Hoboken, NJ, Clifton, NJ, Mahwah, NJ and Parsippany, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shamash's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Garden State Orthopaedic Associates
    28-04 Broadway, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 791-4434
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Hoboken Office
    33-41 NEWARK ST, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 876-5300
  3. 3
    Clifton Office
    925 Clifton Ave Ste 106, Clifton, NJ 07013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 330-0700
  4. 4
    Garden State Orthopaedic Associates, P.A.
    400 Franklin Tpke Ste 112, Mahwah, NJ 07430 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 825-2266
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Parsippany Office
    2 Sylvan Way Ste 106, Parsippany, NJ 07054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (862) 242-2800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Treatment frequency



    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Steven Shamash, DO

    Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1780841312
    Education & Certifications

    New York Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University
    Residency
    Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Internship
    St James/Olympia Fields Hospital
    Medical Education
    Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
    Undergraduate School
    State University of New York at Binghamton
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Shamash, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shamash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shamash has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shamash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shamash has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shamash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Shamash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shamash.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shamash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shamash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

