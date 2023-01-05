Dr. Steven Shamash, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shamash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Shamash, DO
Overview of Dr. Steven Shamash, DO
Dr. Steven Shamash, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Shamash's Office Locations
Garden State Orthopaedic Associates28-04 Broadway, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 791-4434Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hoboken Office33-41 NEWARK ST, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Directions (201) 876-5300
Clifton Office925 Clifton Ave Ste 106, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 330-0700
Garden State Orthopaedic Associates, P.A.400 Franklin Tpke Ste 112, Mahwah, NJ 07430 Directions (201) 825-2266Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Parsippany Office2 Sylvan Way Ste 106, Parsippany, NJ 07054 Directions (862) 242-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Locals (any local)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Great visit timely check in; Dr. gave me all info walked me through procedure and made me feel comfortable. First time Workers Comp case and didn't feel I was being pushed aside. Great visit.
About Dr. Steven Shamash, DO
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1780841312
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- St James/Olympia Fields Hospital
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
- State University of New York at Binghamton
