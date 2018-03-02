Overview of Dr. Steven Shapiro, DO

Dr. Steven Shapiro, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in East Norriton, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Kansas City College of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Shapiro works at Pediatric Medical Associates in East Norriton, PA with other offices in Rydal, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.