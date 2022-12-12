See All Family Doctors in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. Steven Shu, MD

Family Medicine
4.8 (64)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Steven Shu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Shanghai University.

Dr. Shu works at One Stop Medical Center in Minneapolis, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    One Stop Medical Center
    6545 France Ave S Ste 480, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 922-9999

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Cancer Screening
Thyroid Screening
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Cancer Screening
Thyroid Screening

Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Repair Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Captique™ Injection Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Disability Evaluation Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dyslexia Assessment Chevron Icon
Earlobe Repair Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Health Screening Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Treatment Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Hylaform Injection Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impairment Rating Evaluation Chevron Icon
Independent Educational Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Laser Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Vein Removal Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mini Tummy Tuck Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Strep Test Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wheelchair Evaluation Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 12, 2022
    Dr. Shu and his team are efficient! They told me I would be in and out in 10 minutes, and I guess it was actually 11 minutes because I spent a minute asking "was that really it". It was darn near painless, as promised. I would sign up for it again, but I spose I don't really need to... Thanks Dr. Shu and team!
    — Dec 12, 2022
    About Dr. Steven Shu, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1548241706
    Education & Certifications

    • Flushing Hospital
    • Shanghai University
    • University of Miami
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Shu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shu accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Shu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shu works at One Stop Medical Center in Minneapolis, MN. View the full address on Dr. Shu’s profile.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Shu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

