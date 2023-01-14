See All Urologists in Teaneck, NJ
Dr. Steven Tennenbaum, MD

Urology
3.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Tennenbaum, MD

Dr. Steven Tennenbaum, MD is an Urology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.

Dr. Tennenbaum works at Steven Tennenbaum M.D. in Teaneck, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tennenbaum's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Childrens Surgical Specialties
    699 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 692-9550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Holy Name Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydrocele (Pediatric) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis (Pediatric) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hernia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Varicocele Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • POMCO Group
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Steven Tennenbaum, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1124041827
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • San Diego Chldns Hospital
    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College Med
    Internship
    • Albert Einstein College Med
    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
