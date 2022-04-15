See All Anesthesiologists in Avon, IN
Dr. Steven Ward, MD

Anesthesiology
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Ward, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Avon, IN. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.

Dr. Ward works at Hibbeln Surgery Center in Avon, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hibbeln Surgery Center
    8244 E US Highway 36 Ste 110, Avon, IN 46123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • National Elevator
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • State Farm
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 15, 2022
    Very easy to talk to. Explained different treatment programs and acknowledged the current level of damage in my vertebrae.
    Mark D. Shaffer — Apr 15, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Steven Ward, MD
    About Dr. Steven Ward, MD

    • Anesthesiology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1568459535
    Education & Certifications

    • IN UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Anesthesiology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Hendricks Regional Health

