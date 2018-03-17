See All Pediatricians in Clearwater, FL
Dr. Steven Weiss, MD

Pediatrics
4.2 (22)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Weiss, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.

Dr. Weiss works at Steven G Weiss MD in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Trinity, FL and New Port Richey, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Steven G Weiss MD
    3251 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste 300, Clearwater, FL 33761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 791-3337
  2. 2
    Steven G Weiss MD
    2102 Trinity Oaks Blvd # 204, Trinity, FL 34655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 791-3337
  3. 3
    2114 Seven Springs Blvd, New Port Richey, FL 34655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 791-3337

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital
  • Mease Countryside Hospital
  • Mease Dunedin Hospital
  • Morton Plant Hospital
  • Morton Plant North Bay Hospital

Nasopharyngitis
Asthma
Animal Allergies
Nasopharyngitis
Asthma
Animal Allergies

Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 17, 2018
    Dr Weiss has helped my allergies tremendously. His entire staff is wonderful to work with. I recommend them to everyone I know.
    Mar 17, 2018
    About Dr. Steven Weiss, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174561377
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    Residency
    • Mt Zion Hospital Med Center
    Internship
    • Highland Genl Hospital
    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
