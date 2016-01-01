Overview of Dr. Steven Zabin, MD

Dr. Steven Zabin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Zabin works at Westmed Medical Group in Yonkers, NY with other offices in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.