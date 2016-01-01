Dr. Steven Zabin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zabin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Zabin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Zabin, MD
Dr. Steven Zabin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.
Dr. Zabin's Office Locations
Westchester Medical Group PC73 Market St, Yonkers, NY 10710 Directions (914) 682-6560
1st Advantage Dental210 Westchester Ave, White Plains, NY 10604 Directions (914) 682-6560
Hospital Affiliations
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Steven Zabin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Long Island College Hospital
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
