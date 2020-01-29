See All Psychiatrists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Steven Zavodnick, MD

Psychiatry
4.4 (15)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Zavodnick, MD

Dr. Steven Zavodnick, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Zavodnick works at PENNSYLVANIA HOSPITAL in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zavodnick's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kay Tabas and Niknam Ophthalmology Assoc
    601 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 592-7852

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bipolar Disorder
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Jan 29, 2020
I have always found Dr. Zavodnick to be a good listener, intelligent, and very helpful in his suggestions to make my life better. I am blessed to have him as one of my doctors. Highly recommend!
Esther Mummert — Jan 29, 2020
Photo: Dr. Steven Zavodnick, MD
About Dr. Steven Zavodnick, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 50 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1447359179
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Steven Zavodnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zavodnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Zavodnick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Zavodnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zavodnick works at PENNSYLVANIA HOSPITAL in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Zavodnick’s profile.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Zavodnick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zavodnick.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zavodnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zavodnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

