Dr. Stuart Fraser, MD
Overview of Dr. Stuart Fraser, MD
Dr. Stuart Fraser, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Fraser's Office Locations
UT Physicians Pediatric Specialists - Texas Medical Center6410 Fannin St Ste 500, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 325-6516
About Dr. Stuart Fraser, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1003265026
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Dr. Fraser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fraser has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fraser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fraser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fraser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.