Overview of Dr. Stuart Kanterman, MD

Dr. Stuart Kanterman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Plainview Hospital.



Dr. Kanterman works at Dr. Stuart Kanterman in Woodbury, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.