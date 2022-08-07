Overview of Dr. Stuart Kaplan, MD

Dr. Stuart Kaplan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Harvard University and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, University Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Kaplan works at Las Vegas Neurosurgical Institute for Spine and Brain Surgery in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.