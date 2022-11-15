Dr. Stuart Mendelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Mendelson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stuart Mendelson, MD
Dr. Stuart Mendelson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Caldwell, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Mendelson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mendelson's Office Locations
-
1
West Caldwell Office1140 Bloomfield Ave Ste 207, West Caldwell, NJ 07006 Directions (973) 575-5065
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mendelson?
Dr. Mendelson was able to pin point a reason for my dizziness & low blood pressure when several doctors & tests in the past did not. He was very thorough at covering the issue differently than the other doctors I visited over a two year period. I am very grateful to get my life back to normal.
About Dr. Stuart Mendelson, MD
- Neurology
- English, French
- 1932175411
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mendelson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mendelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mendelson works at
Dr. Mendelson has seen patients for Migraine, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mendelson speaks French.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendelson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.