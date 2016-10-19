Dr. Stuart Schreiber, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schreiber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Schreiber, DDS
Overview
Dr. Stuart Schreiber, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in New York, NY. They specialize in Dentistry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Dentistry.
Locations
DDS Group42 Broadway Ste 1515, New York, NY 10004 Directions (646) 835-2399Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American International Group (AIG)
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Healthcare Dental
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. S. Schreiber is a phenomenal dentist. He has changed my life-I smile every day because of him! He took the time to find the best possible treatment for me, advocating for me with whomsoever he had to until he found the best course of action. I now have the smile that I have always wanted. My self-confidence has increased a great deal, and I owe a lot (if not all of it) to him and his amazing team over the last 3 years. If you are looking for a great dental practiti...
About Dr. Stuart Schreiber, DDS
- Dentistry
- 45 years of experience
- English, French, German, Hebrew, Korean and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Temple University School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
