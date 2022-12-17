Overview

Dr. Stuart Shapiro, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Shapiro works at MDVIP - Houston, Texas in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.