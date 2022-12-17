See All Family Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Stuart Shapiro, MD

Family Medicine
4.9 (101)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Stuart Shapiro, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Dr. Shapiro works at MDVIP - Houston, Texas in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MDVIP - Houston, Texas
    2600 S Gessner Rd Ste 107, Houston, TX 77063
(713) 903-3149

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 101 ratings
    Patient Ratings (101)
    5 Star
    (96)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Stuart Shapiro, MD

    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1346241429
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Hospital Affiliations

    • HCA Houston Healthcare West
    • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stuart Shapiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shapiro works at MDVIP - Houston, Texas in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Shapiro’s profile.

    101 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shapiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shapiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

