Overview of Dr. Stuart Silverman, MD

Dr. Stuart Silverman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC St. Margaret.



They frequently treat conditions like Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.