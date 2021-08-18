Dr. Suad Ismail, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ismail is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suad Ismail, MD
Overview
Dr. Suad Ismail, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Butler Memorial Hospital and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.
Locations
Carlton Cardiology Associates490 E North Ave Ste 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 322-2622
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Butler Memorial Hospital
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
She is so kind. She takes her time with each patient and truly cares about your health and your heart. I believe she is an amazing physician.
About Dr. Suad Ismail, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1578546792
Education & Certifications
- ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS
