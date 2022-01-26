Dr. Suber Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suber Huang, MD
Overview of Dr. Suber Huang, MD
Dr. Suber Huang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in South Euclid, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Dr. Huang's Office Locations
Retina Center of Ohio1611 S Green Rd Ste 124, South Euclid, OH 44121 Directions (216) 382-3366
University Hospitals11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 831-8342Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful, caring doctor. Put my mind at ease concerning my macular degeneration
About Dr. Suber Huang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Chinese, French and Spanish
- 1598781395
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer/U Miami
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital|Wilmer Institute Johns Hopkins
- Bronx Muni Hosp Ctr|Bronx Muni Hospital Center
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion and Retinal Ischemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Huang speaks Arabic, Chinese, French and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
