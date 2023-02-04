Overview of Dr. Subinoy Das, MD

Dr. Subinoy Das, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Nationwide Children's Hospital and Ohio State University Hospital.



Dr. Das works at U.S. Institute for Advanced Sinus Care and Research in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.