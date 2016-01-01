Overview of Dr. Sudha Patel, MD

Dr. Sudha Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Greene County General Hospital, Terre Haute Regional Hospital and Union Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Sudha P Patel MD in Terre Haute, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.