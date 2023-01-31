Overview of Dr. Sudha Teerdhala, MD

Dr. Sudha Teerdhala, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They completed their fellowship with U Tex SW Med Sch



Dr. Teerdhala works at Texas Oncology-Mesquite in Mesquite, TX with other offices in Rockwall, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.