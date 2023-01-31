Dr. Sudha Teerdhala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teerdhala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sudha Teerdhala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sudha Teerdhala, MD
Dr. Sudha Teerdhala, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They completed their fellowship with U Tex SW Med Sch
Dr. Teerdhala works at
Dr. Teerdhala's Office Locations
-
1
Texas Oncology-Mesquite4700 N Galloway Ave, Mesquite, TX 75150 Directions (972) 686-6411Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Rockwall3142 Horizon Rd Ste 110, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (972) 771-3322
-
3
Rockwall3144 Horizon Rd Ste 110, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (972) 771-3322Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
- Dallas Regional Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Teerdhala?
She's sweet, answers all or any questions I may have. Gives suggestions and addresses any concerns I may have,,I highly recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Sudha Teerdhala, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1700828548
Education & Certifications
- U Tex SW Med Sch
- U Tex SW Med Sch
- Evanston Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Teerdhala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teerdhala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teerdhala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Teerdhala works at
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Teerdhala. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teerdhala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teerdhala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teerdhala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.