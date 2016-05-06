Overview of Dr. Sudhir Reddy, MD

Dr. Sudhir Reddy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Andhra Med Coll and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at Sudhir K Reddy MD in Upland, CA with other offices in Pomona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.