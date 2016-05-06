See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Upland, CA
Dr. Sudhir Reddy, MD

Internal Medicine
3.4 (22)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sudhir Reddy, MD

Dr. Sudhir Reddy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Andhra Med Coll and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.

Dr. Reddy works at Sudhir K Reddy MD in Upland, CA with other offices in Pomona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reddy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chaparral Medical Group Inc.
    1330 San Bernardino Rd Ste L, Upland, CA 91786 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 946-4566
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Dwaraknath P. Reddy M.d.
    811 E 11th St Ste 208, Upland, CA 91786 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 982-2279
  3. 3
    Inland Empire Medical Network Inc.
    790 E Bonita Ave Fl 2, Pomona, CA 91767 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 447-8585
  4. 4
    Our Family Medical Group
    1866 N Orange Grove Ave Ste 104, Pomona, CA 91767 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 469-0033

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
  • San Antonio Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Anemia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Anemia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bird Flu
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Confusion
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Cryptococcosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Giardiasis
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pericardial Disease
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Prostatitis
Puncture Aspiration
Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sarcoidosis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swine Flu
Testicular Dysfunction
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Vitamin K Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    May 06, 2016
    Great experience with Dr Reddy -
    Loren VW in Corona, CA — May 06, 2016
    About Dr. Sudhir Reddy, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1720015282
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Loyola U Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Weiss Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • Bronx Lebanon Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Andhra Med Coll
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sudhir Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

