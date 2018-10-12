Overview of Dr. Sufia Syed, MD

Dr. Sufia Syed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Laurel, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.



Dr. Syed works at Luminis Health Medical Group in Laurel, MD with other offices in Crofton, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.