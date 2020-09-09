Dr. Haque accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suhail Haque, MD
Overview of Dr. Suhail Haque, MD
Dr. Suhail Haque, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Haque's Office Locations
Api Pharmacy645 S Roy Wilkins Ave, Louisville, KY 40203 Directions (502) 561-0520
American Pain Institute Inc329 Floyd Dr Ste D, Carrollton, KY 41008 Directions (502) 732-0313
Elips4205 Springhurst Blvd Ste 101, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (513) 718-1019
Hospital Affiliations
- Frankfort Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had an appointment today with Dr. Haque. He was very knowledgeable and took his time explaining everything to me. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Suhail Haque, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1821048513
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Haque. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haque.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haque, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haque appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.