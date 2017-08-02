Dr. Suk Yun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suk Yun, MD
Dr. Suk Yun, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Huntington Station, NY.
Long Island Kidney Physicians Pllc33 Walt Whitman Rd Ste 117, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Directions (631) 549-1480
- Huntington Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
I am lucky to have found Dr. Yun. She is detailed in information about my questions and her explanations as to what I need to know and what I need to do are right on. Even her rapport and personality are what I would order for a doctor. She listens - even when I interrupt (so that I don't forget what I need to say before I forget it - a problem for seniors). Thanks for being you Dr. Suk. Emilia Baer
- Nephrology
- English, Korean
- 1861433955
Dr. Yun has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yun accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yun speaks Korean.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Yun. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yun.
