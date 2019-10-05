See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Lutherville Timonium, MD
Dr. Suk-Kyun Hahn, MD

Internal Medicine
4.4 (13)
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Suk-Kyun Hahn, MD

Dr. Suk-Kyun Hahn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.

Dr. Hahn works at Suk-kyun Hahn MD Mac in Lutherville Timonium, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hahn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Suk-kyun Hahn MD Mac
    1300 York Rd Ste 310, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 821-5610

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Malaise and Fatigue
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Malaise and Fatigue
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cluster Headache
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Esophagitis
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Tension Headache
Tonsillitis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 05, 2019
    A wonderful person and doctor; started treatment from him in 1996, and credit him with helping to save my life and sanity.
    Oct 05, 2019
    About Dr. Suk-Kyun Hahn, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1770646036
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hahn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hahn works at Suk-kyun Hahn MD Mac in Lutherville Timonium, MD. View the full address on Dr. Hahn’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hahn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hahn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

