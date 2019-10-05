Dr. Hahn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suk-Kyun Hahn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Suk-Kyun Hahn, MD
Dr. Suk-Kyun Hahn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.
Dr. Hahn works at
Dr. Hahn's Office Locations
Suk-kyun Hahn MD Mac1300 York Rd Ste 310, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 821-5610
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
A wonderful person and doctor; started treatment from him in 1996, and credit him with helping to save my life and sanity.
About Dr. Suk-Kyun Hahn, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1770646036
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
Dr. Hahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Hahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hahn works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hahn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.