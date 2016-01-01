Overview of Dr. Suleman Aziz, MD

Dr. Suleman Aziz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from CENTER OF PUNJAB / RAWALPINDI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.



Dr. Aziz works at Internal Medicine Associates in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.