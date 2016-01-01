See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Federal Way, WA
Dr. Suleman Aziz, MD

Internal Medicine
3.4 (12)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Suleman Aziz, MD

Dr. Suleman Aziz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from CENTER OF PUNJAB / RAWALPINDI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.

Dr. Aziz works at Internal Medicine Associates in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aziz's Office Locations

    Internal Medicine Associates
    34509 9th Ave S # 203A, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Suleman Aziz, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1326014036
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Chicago Medical School
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
    Residency
    Internship
    • West Penn Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • CENTER OF PUNJAB / RAWALPINDI MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Francis Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Suleman Aziz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aziz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aziz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aziz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aziz works at Internal Medicine Associates in Federal Way, WA. View the full address on Dr. Aziz’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Aziz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aziz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aziz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aziz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.