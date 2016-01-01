See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Manchester, NJ
Dr. Sumalatha Mannava, MD

Internal Medicine
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Sumalatha Mannava, MD

Dr. Sumalatha Mannava, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Manchester, NJ. They completed their residency with Jersey City Medical Center

Dr. Mannava works at Mid Atlantic Geriatrics in Manchester, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mannava's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mid Atlantic Geriatrics
    1043 Route 70, Manchester, NJ 08759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 836-8340

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Sumalatha Mannava, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477583235
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jersey City Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sumalatha Mannava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mannava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mannava has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mannava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mannava works at Mid Atlantic Geriatrics in Manchester, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Mannava’s profile.

    Dr. Mannava has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mannava.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mannava, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mannava appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

