Overview of Dr. Sumalatha Mannava, MD

Dr. Sumalatha Mannava, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Manchester, NJ. They completed their residency with Jersey City Medical Center



Dr. Mannava works at Mid Atlantic Geriatrics in Manchester, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.