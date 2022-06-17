Dr. Sumant Ram, BDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sumant Ram, BDS
Overview
Dr. Sumant Ram, BDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bingham Farms, MI.
Dr. Ram works at
Locations
-
1
Tru Family Dental30100 Telegraph Rd Ste 111, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 Directions (248) 289-7629
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Guardian
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ram?
Dr. Ram and his staff are amazing! They are welcoming, personable and make you feel comfortable! Dr. Ram is gentle, knowledgeable, reassuring and extremely skilled! He is the absolute best dentist I have ever had! :)
About Dr. Sumant Ram, BDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1013109644
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ram has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ram using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ram works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ram. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.