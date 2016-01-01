Dr. Sundeep Sandhu, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sundeep Sandhu, DMD
Overview
Dr. Sundeep Sandhu, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Glen Burnie, MD.
Dr. Sandhu works at
Locations
-
1
Dental Designs of Glen Burnie810 Landmark Dr Ste 124, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 304-7254Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sandhu?
About Dr. Sundeep Sandhu, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1881292282
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sandhu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sandhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandhu works at
Dr. Sandhu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandhu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandhu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandhu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.