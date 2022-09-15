Dr. Fluellen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sunetris Fluellen, MD
Overview of Dr. Sunetris Fluellen, MD
Dr. Sunetris Fluellen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Torrance, CA.
Dr. Fluellen's Office Locations
Torrance Memorial Physician Network2841 Lomita Blvd Ste 200, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 784-6822
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fluellen is an incredible doctor. I had an amazing telehealth visit with her. She answered all of my questions regarding my lab work and put my mind to rest.
About Dr. Sunetris Fluellen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fluellen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fluellen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fluellen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fluellen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fluellen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fluellen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.