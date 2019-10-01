Dr. Sunita Gulati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gulati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunita Gulati, MD
Overview of Dr. Sunita Gulati, MD
Dr. Sunita Gulati, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ.
Dr. Gulati works at
Dr. Gulati's Office Locations
-
1
Sunita Gulati MD LLC666 Plainsboro Rd Ste 424, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 750-7383
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gulati?
We have always been delighted with the care and attention that we have received
About Dr. Sunita Gulati, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1861677791
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gulati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gulati accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gulati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gulati works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gulati. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gulati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gulati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gulati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.