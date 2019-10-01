See All Pediatricians in Plainsboro, NJ
Dr. Sunita Gulati, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Sunita Gulati, MD

Dr. Sunita Gulati, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ. 

Dr. Gulati works at Integrated Pediatrics in Plainsboro, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Gulati's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sunita Gulati MD LLC
    666 Plainsboro Rd Ste 424, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 (609) 750-7383

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bird Flu
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Common Cold
Constipation
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Dysentery
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hydrocele
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Nasopharyngitis
Newborn Jaundice
Otitis Media
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sinusitis
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Swine Flu
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Sunita Gulati, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861677791
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sunita Gulati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gulati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gulati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gulati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gulati works at Integrated Pediatrics in Plainsboro, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Gulati’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gulati. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gulati.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gulati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gulati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

