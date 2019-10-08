Overview of Dr. Sunitha Bharadia, MD

Dr. Sunitha Bharadia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Karnatak University / Karnatak Medical College and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Bharadia works at Pacific Surgical Institute in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.