Dr. Suraj Menachery, MD
Overview
Dr. Suraj Menachery, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Austell, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital.
Locations
Harry Lightfoot MD1700 Hospital South Dr Ste 202, Austell, GA 30106 Directions (770) 944-7818
Patrick Hammen, MD | Wellstar Colon and Rectal Surgery4441 Atlanta Rd SE Ste 312, Smyrna, GA 30080 Directions (470) 956-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I had 2 surgery's by Dr Menachery. He was very professional and told me what he would be doing before each surgery. I would recommend Dr Menachery very highly. Thanks
About Dr. Suraj Menachery, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1174583470
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Tn Coll Of Med, General Surgery
- Univ of Tenn Health Science Ctr
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Duke University
