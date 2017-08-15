Overview

Dr. Suraj Menachery, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Austell, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital.



Dr. Menachery works at Wellstar Trauma Acute Care Surgery in Austell, GA with other offices in Smyrna, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.