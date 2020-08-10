Dr. Surendra Basti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Surendra Basti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Surendra Basti, MD
Dr. Surendra Basti, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, Manipal University and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Basti works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Basti's Office Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medical Group - Lavin Family Pavilion259 E Erie St Ste 1520, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8150
-
2
Galter Pavilion675 N Saint Clair St Ste 15-150, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8150
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Basti?
Dr. Basti is an excellent eye doctor. Cataract, Cornea and Refractive are his specialties. He is very thorough with his exams. He takes time with his exams and answers all your questions. Please allow time for your visit because he may request that you have other tests during your visit.
About Dr. Surendra Basti, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Konkani
- 1619963873
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital|Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- St Francis Hospital|St. Francis Hosp
- Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, Manipal University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Basti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Basti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Basti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Basti works at
Dr. Basti has seen patients for Stye, Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Basti speaks Hindi and Konkani.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Basti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.