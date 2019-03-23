See All Plastic Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Suresh Koneru, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Suresh Koneru, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (48)
Map Pin Small San Antonio, TX
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Suresh Koneru, MD

Dr. Suresh Koneru, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Koneru works at Advanced Concepts In Plastc Sgy in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Pradeep Mohan, MD
Dr. Pradeep Mohan, MD
4.9 (56)
View Profile
Dr. Thomas Jeneby, MD
Dr. Thomas Jeneby, MD
4.6 (301)
View Profile

Dr. Koneru's Office Locations

  1. 1
    San Antonio Office
    423 Treeline Park Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 499-5900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Koneru?

    Mar 23, 2019
    He did breast enlargement for me. Great job. More natural than you can believe. He studied how my breasts looked and made them identical except larger. No getting used to different “formations”. He is very professional.
    — Mar 23, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Suresh Koneru, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Suresh Koneru, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Koneru to family and friends

    Dr. Koneru's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Koneru

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Suresh Koneru, MD.

    About Dr. Suresh Koneru, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972503092
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Case Western Reserve Univ/ University Hospitals Of Cleveland
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Yale University Hospital Of St Raphael
    Residency
    Internship
    • Hospital of Saint Raphael
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Engineering
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Suresh Koneru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koneru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Koneru has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koneru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Koneru works at Advanced Concepts In Plastc Sgy in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Koneru’s profile.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Koneru. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koneru.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koneru, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koneru appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Suresh Koneru, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.