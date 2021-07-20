Overview of Dr. Surit Sharma, MD

Dr. Surit Sharma, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Aurora, CO. They completed their residency with University Of Co School Of Med



Dr. Sharma works at Critical Care & Pulmonary Consultants - Aurora in Aurora, CO with other offices in Greenwood Village, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Low Blood Oxygen Level, Sleep Apnea and Interstitial Lung Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.