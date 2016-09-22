Dr. Surya Battu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Battu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Surya Battu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Surya Battu, MD
Dr. Surya Battu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Battu's Office Locations
Surya Battu MD17510 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 340, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 342-7111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Battu has been my daughter's doctor for 16 years now. Dr. Battu has always provided the best of care for my daughter. Her compassion and love for kids health and well being shows in her work. She is all around genuine and loving. I can say the same for her staff. I recommend her to everyone I come across who is looking (or not looking) for a pediatrician. We love her and wouldn't change her for the world.
About Dr. Surya Battu, MD
- Pediatrics
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1114081379
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Battu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Battu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Battu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Battu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Battu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Battu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Battu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.